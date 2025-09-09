Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started

09-09-2025 | 14:24
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started

Qatar denied receiving advance warning from the United States of Israeli strikes on Doha on Tuesday, saying the notification came after the attack had already started.

"Statements circulating about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are false. The call received from an American official came as explosions sounded from the Israeli attack in Doha," Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari posted on X.


Middle East News

Qatar

US

Warning

Israeli

Strike

Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
