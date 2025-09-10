Israel doesn't 'always act in the interests of the US,' ambassador says after Qatar strikes

10-09-2025 | 03:22
Israel doesn&#39;t &#39;always act in the interests of the US,&#39; ambassador says after Qatar strikes
Israel doesn't 'always act in the interests of the US,' ambassador says after Qatar strikes

Israel's U.N. envoy on Wednesday said his country does not always act in the interests of its ally, the United States, after Israeli strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar drew a rare rebuke from President Donald Trump.

"We don't always act in the interests of the United States. We are coordinated, they give us incredible support, we appreciate that, but sometimes we make decisions and inform the United States," Danny Danon told an Israeli radio station.

"It was not an attack on Qatar; it was an attack on Hamas," he said, adding that "the decision is the right one.”

AFP
 

