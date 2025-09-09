US notified Qatar of incoming Israeli strike: White House

Donald Trump had his envoy notify Qatar of an impending attack by Israel, the White House said Tuesday, adding that the U.S. president then spoke with the leaders of both countries after the strikes.



"President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.



She said the U.S. military had notified others in the Trump administration of Israel's impending strike, but denied repeatedly to clarify if the military had first been made aware by Israel.





AFP