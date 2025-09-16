Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen after sirens sound

16-09-2025 | 12:24
Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen after sirens sound
Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen after sirens sound

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Tuesday following sirens that sounded in Jerusalem, hours after Israel struck Yemen's rebel-held port of Hodeidah.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," a military statement said.



AFP
 

