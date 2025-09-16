News
Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen after sirens sound
Middle East News
16-09-2025 | 12:24
Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen after sirens sound
The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Tuesday following sirens that sounded in Jerusalem, hours after Israel struck Yemen's rebel-held port of Hodeidah.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," a military statement said.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Missile
Yemen
Sirens
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen, sirens in Jerusalem
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Israeli army says intercepted missile from Yemen, sirens in Jerusalem
0
Middle East News
2025-08-14
Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
2025-08-14
Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Israel army says sirens sound in north after Iran missile launch
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Israel army says sirens sound in north after Iran missile launch
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:15
Spain's king denounces 'unspeakable suffering' of Gazans
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:15
Spain's king denounces 'unspeakable suffering' of Gazans
0
Middle East News
14:12
Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month
Middle East News
14:12
Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
Sports News
2025-08-08
Australia defeats Lebanon 93-80 in FIBA Asia Cup, Lebanon to face South Korea on Sunday
Sports News
2025-08-08
Australia defeats Lebanon 93-80 in FIBA Asia Cup, Lebanon to face South Korea on Sunday
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal
Lebanon News
2025-08-21
Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
0
Lebanon News
05:42
Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors
Lebanon News
05:42
Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
1
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
2
Lebanon News
04:27
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
Lebanon News
04:27
Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court
3
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
5
World News
02:00
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
World News
02:00
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio
6
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
7
Middle East News
11:07
US sanctions target financing of Iran's military
Middle East News
11:07
US sanctions target financing of Iran's military
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
