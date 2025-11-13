Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown

World News
13-11-2025 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown

President Donald Trump signed a bill Wednesday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history -- 43 days that paralyzed Washington and left hundreds of thousands of workers unpaid while Republicans and Democrats played a high-stakes blame game.

The Republican-led House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to approve a Senate-passed package that will reopen federal departments and agencies, as many Democrats fume over what they see as a capitulation by party leaders.

Trump lashed out at Democrats as he put his signature to the bill later in the Oval Office, urging Americans to remember the chaos when voting in hotly contested U.S. midterm elections in a year's time.

"Today we are sending a clear message that we will never give in to extortion," said Trump, surrounded by gleeful Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson had earlier pointed the finger at the minority party in a withering floor speech before the vote.

"They knew that it would cause pain, and they did it anyway," he said. "The whole exercise was pointless. It was wrong and it was cruel."

The package funds military construction, veterans' affairs, the Department of Agriculture, and Congress itself through next fall, and the rest of the government through the end of January.

Around 670,000 furloughed civil servants will report back to work, and a similar number who were kept at their posts with no compensation -- including more than 60,000 air traffic controllers and airport security staff -- will get back pay.

The deal also restores federal workers fired by Trump during the shutdown, while air travel that has been disrupted across the country will gradually return to normal.

Trump falsely accused Democrats of costing the country $1.5 trillion. While the full financial toll of the shutdown has yet to be determined, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that it has caused $14 billion in lost growth.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Government

Shutdown

Washington

Republicans

Democrats

LBCI Next
Paramilitary force pushes east in new escalation of Sudan's war
Kremlin says Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia 'sooner or later'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-10

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

US Senate rejects Republican plan to end government shutdown

LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown

LBCI
World News
2025-09-30

Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:34

Paramilitary force pushes east in new escalation of Sudan's war

LBCI
World News
05:26

Kremlin says Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia 'sooner or later'

LBCI
World News
14:29

Trump slams Democratic 'deflections' on Epstein

LBCI
World News
11:15

India says Delhi blast a 'terrorist incident'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Putin says Russia supports Trump's Gaza initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-04

UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:28

Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:48

Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese Interior and Foreign Ministries: 51,685 election registration requests so far; deadline November 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun meets Energy Minister Joe Saddi to discuss electricity imports from Cyprus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More