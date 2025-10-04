Hamas official says Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza future

A senior Hamas official said Saturday that Egypt would organise a conference for Palestinian factions to decide on the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, after the group accepted to release hostages under a U.S. ceasefire plan.



Egypt will host an "intra-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the administration of the Gaza Strip", the official told AFP.



Hamas on Friday said it would release hostages held in Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan, but did not address the issue of its disarmament and its exile from the Palestinian territory after the war's end.



AFP