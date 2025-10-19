Israeli official says Hamas breached ceasefire with 'multiple attacks' on troops

19-10-2025 | 06:14
Israeli official says Hamas breached ceasefire with 'multiple attacks' on troops

An Israeli military official told AFP on Sunday that Hamas militants launched multiple attacks against Israeli forces in Gaza, resulting in a breach of the ceasefire in the territory.

"The terror organization Hamas carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces beyond the Yellow Line," the official said, referring to the boundary beyond which Israeli forces hold positions.


