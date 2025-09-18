Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack

Middle East News
18-09-2025 | 13:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack

The Israeli army on Thursday urged the government to halt the entry of humanitarian aid for Gaza from Jordan following a shooting attack at the border crossing through which aid passes.

"The Chief of the General Staff, LTG (Lieutenant General) Eyal Zamir... advised the political echelon to halt the entry of humanitarian aid that arrives from Jordan until the completion of the incident's inquiry and the implementation of revised screening procedures for Jordanian drivers," the military said in a statement.

The shooter was a Jordanian truck driver who was transporting humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to Israel's foreign ministry and military.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Aid

Gaza

Jordan

LBCI Next
US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria
Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results “in the coming days”
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-11

Israel army says learned lessons after deadly Gaza aid center incidents

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-08

Shooting attack in east Jerusalem, injuries reported: Israel emergency service

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Israel PM says ordered strikes on Hamas leaders after Jerusalem shooting

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-16

Israel's army says 'dozens of suspects' trying to cross from Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen resigns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:25

Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05

Israel says 'no decision yet' on Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

North Korea will help Russia rebuild Kursk after Ukrainian incursion, Kim tells Putin ally

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:46

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More