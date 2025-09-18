Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack

The Israeli army on Thursday urged the government to halt the entry of humanitarian aid for Gaza from Jordan following a shooting attack at the border crossing through which aid passes.



"The Chief of the General Staff, LTG (Lieutenant General) Eyal Zamir... advised the political echelon to halt the entry of humanitarian aid that arrives from Jordan until the completion of the incident's inquiry and the implementation of revised screening procedures for Jordanian drivers," the military said in a statement.



The shooter was a Jordanian truck driver who was transporting humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to Israel's foreign ministry and military.



AFP



