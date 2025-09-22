News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria to hold parliamentary elections on October 5
Middle East News
22-09-2025 | 03:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria to hold parliamentary elections on October 5
Syria will hold its first parliamentary election under its new Islamist-led administration on October 5, state news agency SANA said on Sunday.
The new assembly is expected to lay the groundwork for a broader democratic process following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad last December after nearly 14 years of civil war. Critics say the current system lacks sufficient participation from minority groups.
It will also be tasked with approving legislation aimed at overhauling decades of state-controlled economic policies and ratifying treaties that could reshape Syria's foreign policy alliances.
Voting for the 210-member People's Assembly will take place "across all electoral districts," SANA said, even though the electoral commission said last month voting would be delayed in three provinces due to security concerns.
A third of the People's Assembly seats will be appointed by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Syria initially said an election would take place in September and that voting in Sweida — which witnessed clashes in July between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin tribes — as well as in the provinces of Hasaka and Raqqa, which are partly controlled by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, would be postponed.
In March, Syria issued a constitutional declaration to guide the interim period under Sharaa's leadership.
The document preserves a central role for Islamic law while guaranteeing women's rights and freedom of expression. However, it raised concerns about the concentration of power among the country's Islamist-led leadership.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Elections
Bashar al-Assad
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Next
Western powers recognize Palestinian state, drawing Israel’s fury
Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-27
Syria expected to hold parliamentary election in September, official says
Middle East News
2025-07-27
Syria expected to hold parliamentary election in September, official says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Interior minister: Parliamentary elections on track; government closely following prisoner exchange
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Interior minister: Parliamentary elections on track; government closely following prisoner exchange
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:47
Israel bolsters frontlines during Jewish New Year holiday
Middle East News
05:47
Israel bolsters frontlines during Jewish New Year holiday
0
Middle East News
05:11
Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan
Middle East News
05:11
Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan
0
Middle East News
03:58
Western powers recognize Palestinian state, drawing Israel’s fury
Middle East News
03:58
Western powers recognize Palestinian state, drawing Israel’s fury
0
Middle East News
03:16
Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967
Middle East News
03:16
Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52
UK formally recognises the State of Palestine: PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:52
UK formally recognises the State of Palestine: PM
0
World News
2025-09-20
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
World News
2025-09-20
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
3
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
4
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
5
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
6
Lebanon News
10:20
Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:20
Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
8
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More