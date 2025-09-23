News
Israel to close Allenby crossing from Wednesday until further notice: Palestinian border authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-09-2025 | 08:10
Israel to close Allenby crossing from Wednesday until further notice: Palestinian border authority
Israel plans to close the Allenby crossing, the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, starting on Wednesday until further notice, the Palestinian General Authority for Borders and Crossings said on Tuesday.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Airports Authority, which manages the crossing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment during a public holiday in Israel.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Allenby
Crossing
Palestinian
Border
Authority
