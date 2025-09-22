News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's nuclear chief in Moscow to sign power plants deal as UN ponders sanctions
Middle East News
22-09-2025 | 08:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran's nuclear chief in Moscow to sign power plants deal as UN ponders sanctions
The head of Iran's atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, has arrived in Moscow for talks, Iranian state-run media said on Monday, as the U.N. considers whether to re-impose sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.
On Friday, the 15-member U.N. Security Council rejected a draft resolution to permanently lift sanctions on Tehran, a move backed by Russia and China, and who oppose efforts by Britain, France and Germany to re-impose U.N. sanctions.
The European nations accuse Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies having any such intention and Russia says it supports Tehran's right to peaceful nuclear energy.
Eslami, who is also Iran's vice president, told Iranian state media that bilateral cooperation agreements would be signed during his visit to Russia, including a plan to construct eight nuclear power plants as Tehran seeks to reach 20 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2040.
“Contract negotiations have taken place and with the signing of the agreement this week, we will enter the operational steps,” Eslami said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Nuclear
Chief
Russia
Moscow
Power
Plants
Deal
UN
Sanctions
Next
Egypt's Sisi pardons activist Alaa Abdel Fattah: State-linked media
France, others to recognize Palestinian state as UN week gets underway
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-08-28
Iran says Europe's sanctions snapback to 'undermine' cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Middle East News
2025-08-28
Iran says Europe's sanctions snapback to 'undermine' cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
0
World News
2025-09-19
Iran calls UN council's nuclear sanctions vote 'unlawful'
World News
2025-09-19
Iran calls UN council's nuclear sanctions vote 'unlawful'
0
Middle East News
08:49
Iran and Russia to sign agreements to build new nuclear power units
Middle East News
08:49
Iran and Russia to sign agreements to build new nuclear power units
0
Middle East News
2025-09-19
UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron
Middle East News
2025-09-19
UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations as Israeli offensive escalates: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Singapore to sanction Israeli settler leaders, supports Palestine statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Singapore to sanction Israeli settler leaders, supports Palestine statehood
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:59
Genoa dockers walk out as Italian unions protest against Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:59
Genoa dockers walk out as Italian unions protest against Israel
0
Middle East News
08:53
Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis
Middle East News
08:53
Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Lebanon News
2025-09-21
The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
Lebanon News
07:18
US envoy Tom Barrack says Hezbollah is rebuilding its strength, Lebanese government must disarm it
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
4
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
5
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Lebanon News
02:38
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
6
Lebanon News
06:44
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
Lebanon News
06:44
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
8
Lebanon News
05:42
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
Lebanon News
05:42
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz urges retired soldiers to reopen roads after top-level meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More