UN Security Council to vote Friday on delaying return of Iran sanctions

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Friday on a resolution proposed by Russia and China to delay the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran for six months, but diplomats said it was unlikely to pass.



All U.N. sanctions on Iran are due to be re-imposed at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday (0000 GMT) after Britain, France and Germany triggered a 30-day process accusing Tehran of violating a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.



A resolution in the 15-member U.N. Security Council needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by either Britain, France or the United States. Diplomats said there were likely to be a lot of abstentions from the vote and the text was unlikely to be adopted.







Reuters