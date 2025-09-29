Iran executes 'one of most important spies' for Israel

Middle East News
29-09-2025 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran executes &#39;one of most important spies&#39; for Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran executes 'one of most important spies' for Israel

Iran executed a man named Bahman Choubi-asl on Monday, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan said, saying the defendant was "one of the most important spies for Israel in Iran."

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many individuals it accuses of having links with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.

"The main goal of Mossad in attracting the defendant's cooperation was to obtain the database of governmental institutions and create a breach in Iranian data centres, along with which it also pursued other secondary goals, including investigating the route of importing electronic equipment," Mizan said.

The Supreme Court had rejected the defendant's appeal and confirmed the death sentence on charges of "corruption on earth", it said.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Execution

Spies

Israel

LBCI Next
EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran
Trump optimistic on Gaza peace deal; Hamas says it lost contact with two hostages in Gaza City
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-17

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-09

Iran arrests 20 alleged spies of Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-27

Iran executes two members of opposition group for attacking infrastructure

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21

Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:29

EU confirms it has reinstated sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

Trump optimistic on Gaza peace deal; Hamas says it lost contact with two hostages in Gaza City

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48

Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

Iran says it will respond to re-imposition of UN sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-13

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15

Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More