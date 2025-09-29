News
Iran executes 'one of most important spies' for Israel
Middle East News
29-09-2025 | 03:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran executes 'one of most important spies' for Israel
Iran executed a man named Bahman Choubi-asl on Monday, the judiciary's news outlet Mizan said, saying the defendant was "one of the most important spies for Israel in Iran."
Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many individuals it accuses of having links with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.
"The main goal of Mossad in attracting the defendant's cooperation was to obtain the database of governmental institutions and create a breach in Iranian data centres, along with which it also pursued other secondary goals, including investigating the route of importing electronic equipment," Mizan said.
The Supreme Court had rejected the defendant's appeal and confirmed the death sentence on charges of "corruption on earth", it said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Execution
Spies
Israel
