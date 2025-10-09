Palestinian president Abbas welcomes Gaza deal

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas hailed a Gaza ceasefire deal agreed by Israel and Hamas on Thursday, saying he hoped it could lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.



In a statement on social media, Abbas "welcomed the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of an agreement to cease the war on the Gaza Strip," and "expressed hope that these efforts would be a prelude to reaching a permanent political solution... leading to an end to the Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state".



AFP