Iranian official: No IAEA inspectors currently in the country

15-10-2025 | 05:31
Iranian official: No IAEA inspectors currently in the country

Iran’s state news agency quoted the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, on Wednesday saying that no International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are currently in the country.

Eslami added that IAEA inspectors can only visit nuclear sites in Iran with the approval of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council.

Some Iranian media outlets had previously reported that inspectors were in the country.

AFP

