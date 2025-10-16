Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel was "determined" to secure the return of the remains of all hostages still held in Gaza, vowing that the "fight is not over yet."



"We are determined to secure the return of all hostages," Netanyahu said at a state ceremony at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, marking the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war.



"The fight is not over yet, but one thing is clear -- whoever lays a hand on us knows they will pay a very heavy price. We are determined to win a victory that will shape our surroundings for many years," he added, a day after Hamas said it had handed over all the captives it could access.



AFP