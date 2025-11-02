Iraq, Turkey sign deal on Iraqi water infrastructure projects

02-11-2025 | 10:25
Iraq, Turkey sign deal on Iraqi water infrastructure projects
Iraq, Turkey sign deal on Iraqi water infrastructure projects

Iraq signed a deal with Turkey on Sunday under which water infrastructure projects to be carried out by Turkish firms will be financed with revenue from oil sales, a Turkish official said.

The Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement that the two countries had signed an accord on an implementation mechanism for a water cooperation agreement that they sealed last year. It did not provide details on the mechanism.

Iraq's government will establish a committee for water infrastructure projects and invite bids for them from Turkish companies, with payments for the projects to be financed by revenue from Iraqi oil sales to Turkey, the Turkish official said.

The initial batch of projects expected under the agreement includes three water harvesting dam projects and three land reclamation initiatives, an Iraqi water resources official said.

Reuters

