US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
02-09-2025 | 07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus will accompany the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to Lebanon at the end of this week for a series of brief security meetings, according to LBCI sources.
Ortagus’ meetings will be limited exclusively to Lebanese security officials and will not include political leaders. The visit is expected to focus on coordination and regional security issues.
Lebanon News
US Envoy
Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon
Security
Talks
CENTCOM
0
0
0
0
d-none hideMe
