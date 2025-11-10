Foreign Ministry: IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear sites last week

Middle East News
10-11-2025 | 03:47
High views
0min
Foreign Ministry: IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear sites last week

Iranian state media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei as saying Monday that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Iranian nuclear sites last week.

“As long as we are a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, we will remain committed to our obligations,” Baghaei said. “Just last week, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited several nuclear facilities, including the Tehran Research Reactor.”

Reuters

Middle East News

IAEA

Inspectors

Iran

Nuclear Sites

President Macron to host Palestinian President on Tuesday
Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'
