Foreign Ministry: IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear sites last week

Iranian state media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei as saying Monday that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Iranian nuclear sites last week.



“As long as we are a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, we will remain committed to our obligations,” Baghaei said. “Just last week, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited several nuclear facilities, including the Tehran Research Reactor.”



Reuters