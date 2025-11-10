News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Foreign Ministry: IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear sites last week
Middle East News
10-11-2025 | 03:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Foreign Ministry: IAEA inspectors visited Iranian nuclear sites last week
Iranian state media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei as saying Monday that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Iranian nuclear sites last week.
“As long as we are a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, we will remain committed to our obligations,” Baghaei said. “Just last week, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited several nuclear facilities, including the Tehran Research Reactor.”
Reuters
Middle East News
IAEA
Inspectors
Iran
Nuclear Sites
Next
President Macron to host Palestinian President on Tuesday
Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-15
Iranian official: No IAEA inspectors currently in the country
Middle East News
2025-10-15
Iranian official: No IAEA inspectors currently in the country
0
Middle East News
2025-09-10
Iran says denying UN inspectors access to nuclear sites for now
Middle East News
2025-09-10
Iran says denying UN inspectors access to nuclear sites for now
0
World News
2025-09-30
Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
World News
2025-09-30
Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Foreign Ministry follows up on Lebanese nationals as Mali faces instability
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:51
President Macron to host Palestinian President on Tuesday
Middle East News
03:51
President Macron to host Palestinian President on Tuesday
0
Middle East News
03:11
Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'
Middle East News
03:11
Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'
0
Middle East News
01:56
Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria
Middle East News
01:56
Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:32
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:32
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
0
Lebanon News
03:02
Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision
Lebanon News
03:02
Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision
0
World News
2025-10-24
New US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills six: Pentagon chief
World News
2025-10-24
New US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills six: Pentagon chief
0
World News
2025-09-19
Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25
World News
2025-09-19
Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
06:05
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
3
Lebanon News
05:17
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
Lebanon News
05:17
Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south
4
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents
6
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
7
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
8
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More