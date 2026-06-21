Iran says not seeking nuclear weapon or relinquishing enrichment rights

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated on Sunday that Tehran was willing to provide assurances that the country was not seeking a nuclear weapon, while insisting that Iran would not relinquish its right to enrich uranium.



"What the United States demands is that Iran not build an atomic bomb. This is nothing new, and we can also state in writing that we have no intention of building a bomb," the president's website quoted him as saying.



"However, we will not relinquish our right to enrichment, and the other side will have no choice but to accept this right," he added, before Iranian and U.S. negotiators were set to meet for talks in Switzerland later on Sunday.



AFP