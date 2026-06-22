Iran President to visit Pakistan on Tuesday: State media

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to Pakistan on Tuesday, state media reported, following talks between Tehran and Washington in Switzerland which were mediated by Islamabad.



Expressing appreciation to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for "his mediation between Iran and the United States" is among the objectives of the visit, Habibollah Abbasi, director of public relations at the president's office, said, according to the IRNA state news agency.





Reuters

