Trump says Iran will agree to weapons inspections

Middle East News
22-06-2026 | 14:00
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Trump says Iran will agree to weapons inspections
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Trump says Iran will agree to weapons inspections

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday that Iran will agree to major weapons inspections to ensure long-term “nuclear transparency.”

Trump’s remarks came after U.S. Vice President JD Vance made similar comments earlier regarding the prospect of inspections in Iran.

Reuters

Middle East News

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