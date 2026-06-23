Rubio lands in UAE on first leg of Gulf tour: AFP

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the first stop on a tour of the Gulf states hit hard by Iran's retaliatory campaign, an AFP journalist said.



Rubio is to meet Emirati leaders on Wednesday, before heading to Kuwait following by Bahrain for a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as he seeks to reassure U.S. allies after the signing of an initial U.S.-Iran deal last week.



AFP