Turkey 'will not fall into trap' set by Netanyahu on Syria: Turkish presidency

Turkey "will not fall into the trap" set by Israel, the Turkish presidency stated on Thursday, after Israel struck an air base in north Syria and said a Turkish military delegation had recently visited the site.



"We are experienced enough not to fall into the trap of figures like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, who aim to undermine peace and stability in our region," said Burhanettin Duran, the Turkish presidency's director of communications. Turkey has denied a military visit to the site.



AFP