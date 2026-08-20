Katz: Erdogan is “dragging Turkey into dangerous adventures in Syria”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X on Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is “dragging Turkey into dangerous adventures in Syria,” adding that Israel would not “allow any entity to threaten its security.”



Turkey strongly rejected on Wednesday what it described as “baseless claims” by Israel regarding Ankara’s military presence in Syria, after Israel bombed a Syrian airbase near the Turkish border, saying Syria was on the verge of allowing Turkish forces to deploy there.



Reuters