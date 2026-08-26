Iran Guards say agreed with Oman to share revenues from Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they had agreed with Oman to share any revenues earned from transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz.



"During negotiations with Oman, some agreements were made regarding the share of each country in the waters of the Strait and the share of Iran and Oman in its revenues," said Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi, adding that the U.S. was "obstructing work" to finalise a deal.



AFP