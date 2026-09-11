Iranian president arrives in India for BRICS summit: TV broadcast

Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 04:59
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Iranian president arrives in India for BRICS summit: TV broadcast
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Iranian president arrives in India for BRICS summit: TV broadcast

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New Delhi on Friday for an 11-member BRICS summit where the the Middle East conflict will be high on the agenda, Indian broadcasters showed.

Pezeshkian, on his first visit to India as leader, will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IRNA news agency said. The two-day BRICS summit opens on Saturday.

AFP

Middle East News

president

arrives

India

BRICS

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