Death toll in latest Hormuz vessel strikes rises to two: maritime group

The death toll from strikes on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday rose to two, according to the International Maritime Organization, after Iran was accused of hitting two ships in Omani waters.



"We are gravely concerned by the latest attacks on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz reported since last night, which have claimed the lives of at least two seafarers and injured several others," the IMO said, as New Delhi summoned an Iranian diplomat over the death of an Indian crew member.



AFP