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Pezeshkian: Negotiations with US are meaningless, state media reports
Middle East News
06-10-2026 | 03:15
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Pezeshkian: Negotiations with US are meaningless, state media reports
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said negotiations with the United States were meaningless, state media reported Monday.
Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran.
Reuters
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