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Yemen's Houthis renew warning to airlines, travelers against using Saudi airports
Middle East News
11-10-2026 | 05:53
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Yemen's Houthis renew warning to airlines, travelers against using Saudi airports
Yemen's Houthis on Sunday renewed their warning to airlines, airport workers, and travelers against using Saudi airports, saying the warning should be taken seriously and that the kingdom "bore responsibility for failed interceptions," a day after an attack on Riyadh's international airport killed 12 people.
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