Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi energy facilities

Middle East News
11-10-2026 | 12:48
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi energy facilities
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Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, Saudi energy facilities

Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they had targeted Riyadh's airport several times as well as Saudi energy facilities, a day after a deadly attack at the airport.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Iran-backed group "carried out four qualitative operations in the past 24 hours using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones."

Saree said they targeted the Riyadh airport multiple times, as well as the Dammam airport and two facilities belonging to the Saudi state oil company Aramco.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Attacks

Riyadh

Airport

Saudi Arabia

Energy

Facilities

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