Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they had targeted Riyadh's airport several times as well as Saudi energy facilities, a day after a deadly attack at the airport.



Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Iran-backed group "carried out four qualitative operations in the past 24 hours using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones."



Saree said they targeted the Riyadh airport multiple times, as well as the Dammam airport and two facilities belonging to the Saudi state oil company Aramco.







AFP