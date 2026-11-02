Saudi civil defence sounds all-clear after alerts in southern cities

Saudi Arabia's civil defence authority on Monday said the threat had passed shortly after ‌issuing alerts for the southern and western cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, Taif and Najran, amid weeks of escalating hostilities with Yemen's Houthis.



The Saudi-led coalition in ⁠Yemen later said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia.



Reuters