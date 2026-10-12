Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia condemn Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport

Middle East News
12-10-2026 | 01:41
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Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia condemn Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport
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Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia condemn Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport

Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia condemned attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants on Riyadh's international airport, saying they were a "dangerous escalation that cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext."

One person was killed and ‌nearly a dozen hurt in a new attack on Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, Saudi authorities reported, a day after a strike claimed by the Houthis that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

The group of regional powers - dubbed the R4 - reaffirmed their solidarity and support for Saudi Arabia, including full support for all "legitimate ⁠measures and steps" it takes to counter the attacks, deter threats and prevent them from happening again.

"The Group holds the Houthi militia fully accountable for the results of these attacks and any repercussions that come with it that threaten regional and international peace and security, and demands the immediate and unconditional halt of these attacks," they said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Reuters

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