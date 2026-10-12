Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional tensions, state news agency says

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister spoke with his Iranian ‌counterpart about the recent escalation of the regional conflict and efforts to lower tensions, the Saudi state news agency reported on Sunday, the officials' first publicly ⁠reported contact since Iran-aligned Houthis intensified strikes on the kingdom.



Iran's foreign minister said Tehran is ready to provide any assistance to facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, according to a post on the minister's ‌Telegram ⁠account.



Reuters