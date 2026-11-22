The U.N. climate conference in Turkey wrapped up on Sunday after running more than 49 hours past its scheduled close, making it the longest U.N. climate conference on record.



COP31 President Murat Kurum declared the two-week talks in Antalya, Turkey, over at around 7:33 pm (1633 GMT), concluding a summit that ended in failure as negotiations on a climate pact collapsed following a row over fossil fuels.



AFP