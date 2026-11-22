U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it would be difficult for him to work with Senator Chuck Schumer if ‌the Democrat is elected Senate majority leader.



"It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He failed badly as 'Leader' once before, one of the worst [in] history, and I have little doubt that ⁠he will fail again."



Schumer, a New York Democrat, is currently minority leader in the Senate but Democrats next year will take control of both chambers of Congress after sweeping wins in midterm elections earlier this month.



Despite the midterm wins, Schumer faces dissatisfied progressives who say a caucus increasingly shaped by younger, anti-establishment lawmakers needs new leadership.



Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is making a bid for the Senate leadership, although Schumer has said he has the votes to continue ‌as ⁠leader. A closed-door, secret-ballot vote is scheduled for next month.



Reuters