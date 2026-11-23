Iran will use all its tools to confront the U.S. naval blockade, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a weekly news conference on Monday.



The U.S. blockade on Iran-related oil exports was imposed on April 13, lifted in June after Washington reached a draft understanding with Tehran, then restored on July 14 after the agreement collapsed.



"We will definitely not tolerate ⁠it (the blockade) and we will use all our tools to confront this U.S. aggression," Baghaei said.



"The naval blockade ... is considered a military aggression," he added. "Iran has the right to use any available tool to defend itself in this regard."







Reuters