Saudi Arabia says Iran continues to arm, train and support Houthis

A Saudi foreign ministry official on Thursday accused Iran of encouraging the Houthis in their ongoing fight with the kingdom, adding that Tehran continues to arm and train the group.



"Iran continues to arm, train and support the Houthi militia in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," Dr. Rayed Krimly, deputy minister for public diplomacy at the foreign ministry, said during a virtual briefing with reporters.



He later added: "We think that the escalation by the Houthis at this latest stage of the conflict is encouraged by Iran."



AFP



