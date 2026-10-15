Saudi Arabia says Houthis declined to meet in Oman in recent weeks

A Saudi foreign ministry official on Thursday said the country reached out to Yemen's Houthis in recent weeks as fighting escalates between the two sides, but the group refused to meet in Oman.



"At the beginning of this escalation, we asked them to meet in Muscat, Oman, and they refused. This was the last communication, which happened a few weeks ago," said Dr. Rayed Krimly, deputy minister for public diplomacy at the foreign ministry, during a virtual briefing with reporters.



AFP



