Saudi coalition says regional actors helped Houthis get 'advanced technologies'

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said on Thursday that regional actors had helped the Iran-backed group acquire "advanced technologies," without identifying those involved.



"The terrorist Houthi militias have worked to obtain advanced technologies with the help of regional actors," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki told a briefing in Riyadh, adding that the group now had "ballistic missiles, attack and suicide drones, and fast explosive-laden boats."



AFP









