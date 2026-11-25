Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Efforts by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot have led to preliminary understandings with Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman on supporting a governing coalition backed by a Jewish majority and including the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party.



However, it remains unclear whether Naftali Bennett, leader of the Together party, supports the agreement, having previously ruled out joining any coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties.



Lieberman's public stance gives momentum to efforts to form a national unity government, which Eisenkot could announce as early as next week.



Progress in negotiations between the parties of the change bloc and ultra-Orthodox parties would rule out Benjamin Netanyahu's return as prime minister. The progress follows understandings on several pieces of legislation, most notably those concerning military conscription.



The understandings would not allow exemptions from military service but would establish a framework that meets the Israeli military's needs. The framework is expected to receive approval from the military chief of staff and the Supreme Court before being submitted to rabbinical authorities.



Meanwhile, Eisenkot continues talks with the Likud party while seeking to keep the Democrats party within the change bloc.



The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, approved in a preliminary reading a bill submitted by the prime minister-designate to establish a special commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack.



The bill passed with 65 votes in favor and 50 against, further increasing pressure on Netanyahu.