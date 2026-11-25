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Iraq's top court says Baghdad can deploy troops to secure borders in Kurdistan region, state TV reports
Middle East News
25-11-2026 | 07:36
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Iraq's top court says Baghdad can deploy troops to secure borders in Kurdistan region, state TV reports
Iraq's highest court ruled that Baghdad can deploy federal forces along all international borders, including in the Kurdistan region, state television reported on Wednesday, backing Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's push to assert federal control over Kurdish-run oil fields and border crossings in a move likely to stoke tensions with the semi-autonomous region.
Zaidi on Tuesday ordered federal authorities to take over border crossings run by the Kurdistan region after an oil-smuggling probe at the state-run North Oil Company, escalating tensions with Kurdish authorities as he pursues a crackdown on a powerful pro-Iranian militia linked by authorities to a stolen-oil scheme worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Federal Supreme Court said federal authorities could oversee the agencies operating at all border crossings, including those in the Kurdistan region. It said Baghdad must coordinate with regional and provincial governments on customs administration, state television reported.
Zaidi directed the federal oil ministry to manage oil fields under Kurdish security control in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala and Salahuddin provinces.
The court said the federal oil ministry can oversee and audit oil and gas fields, while Baghdad shares responsibility for managing the oil and gas they produce with regional governments and producing provinces, state TV reported.
Reuters
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