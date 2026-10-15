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Yemen govt forces say Houthis targeted Marib city with missiles
Middle East News
15-10-2026 | 11:26
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Yemen govt forces say Houthis targeted Marib city with missiles
The forces of Yemen's internationally recognised government said Thursday that the Houthis had fired ballistic missiles at the central city of Marib, which sits in a strategic oil-rich region.
"Houthi terrorist militias fired several ballistic missiles at the densely populated city of Marib," the government forces said on X.
AFP
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