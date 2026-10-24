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Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aden naval base, military camp
Middle East News
24-10-2026 | 11:43
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Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aden naval base, military camp
Yemen's Houthis claimed an attack on Saturday on a naval base and a military camp in Aden, the interim seat of the internationally recognized government, after blasts were heard there.
"Our armed forced targeted Saudi enemy concentrations at the so-called Al-Nasr camp and the naval base in Aden," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said, adding that the sites were overseen by Saudi forces.
AFP
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