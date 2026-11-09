Senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash warned on Monday that the region could face a prolonged period of uncertainty, saying a comprehensive political settlement between the United States and Iran ‌to end the more than eight-month war appeared to be difficult.



"We should...prepare for a long period of uncertainty in which neither a decisive resolution nor stable regional order can be taken for granted," Gargash said in an address to a geopolitical conference in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab ⁠Emirates capital.



Gargash also said the consequences of the U.S. war with Iran "may persist for a long time," requiring the UAE to invest in its "defensive capabilities, the maintenance of credible deterrence, and stronger international security partners."



The UAE opposed the U.S. war with Iran from the outset, said Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president.



On Monday, Gargash said a prolonged period ⁠of regional uncertainty would require sustained diplomatic engagement by the UAE with Iran and other regional and international partners.



Some of that engagement in the near term might be transactional by ⁠necessity, he said, without specifying what that might entail.



Gargash also said the war demonstrated the importance of the UAE's defence and security cooperation with Washington and ⁠thanked France, Israel, Greece, Egypt and India for their "support and solidarity."



Reuters