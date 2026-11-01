Iranian negotiators in Doha to continue talks to end the US-Iran war: Reuters

Iranian negotiators were in Doha on Sunday for a third consecutive day of talks with Qatari mediators aimed at pushing for a deal to end the ‌U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, an official briefed on the discussions told Reuters.



The talks come amid concerns that the conflict could escalate again after the November 3 U.S. midterm elections. President Donald Trump has said the United States will not launch ⁠new attacks on Iran before the vote and that talks with Tehran have been productive, though he has not ruled out further military action thereafter.



Qatari ⁠mediators were in Tehran on Friday for discussions with Iranian officials before moving the talks to Doha on Saturday, an ⁠official had told Reuters. The talks were being coordinated in regular contacts with Washington, the official added.



Reuters