Saudi East-West oil pipeline hit in Medina region, state media reports

Saudi Arabia's huge East-West oil pipeline was struck in the Medina region, state ‌media reported on Monday, citing an energy ministry source.



The person said the attack caused a limited fire that has since been extinguished. It caused no fatalities or injuries, ⁠and pipeline operations have not been affected, the person added.



The 1,200 km (745-mile) pipeline runs through the desert across the Arabian Peninsula and was shut down for several days in September after drone attacks, which Saudi Arabia blamed on Iraqi militias.



Since conflict in the Middle East disrupted oil ‌flows ⁠through the Strait of Hormuz, Riyadh has rerouted about 4 million barrels per day of crude via the East-West Pipeline to Yanbu, equivalent ⁠to about 4% of global supply.



The pipeline has spared Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter, from the ⁠brunt of the impact of the wartime shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz ⁠that has crippled exports from its neighbours.



Reuters