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US envoy Tom Barrack calls for direct Baghdad-Erbil dialogue to resolve disputes
Middle East News
09-11-2026 | 13:00
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US envoy Tom Barrack calls for direct Baghdad-Erbil dialogue to resolve disputes
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Iraq, Tom Barrack, stressed that direct dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil is the best way to resolve outstanding disputes, reaffirming Washington's support for a prosperous and sovereign Iraq.
In a post on X, Barrack said direct talks between Baghdad and Erbil are essential to addressing key issues, including oil exports, salaries and revenues.
He praised Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for demonstrating leadership in addressing these challenges.
"The United States stands alongside them in building a prosperous, sovereign Iraq," Barrack said.
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