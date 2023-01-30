BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-30 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
BDL takes action to restrain sharp rise in exchange rate

The Lebanese pound exchange rate hit a high of LBP 48,000 on January 13 and LBP 63,000 on January 27. The highest rate since the currency depreciation started, this surge equaled 32.3 percent within only 14 days.

These figures prompted the Banque du Liban (BDL) to take action in an attempt to find mechanisms to slow down the dramatic rise in the exchange rate.

These mechanisms were on the agenda of BDL Central Council, which convened under the leadership of Governor Riyad Salameh.

Thus, some sources said the meeting was fruitful, and its positive results will appear successively through the intensive efforts of many parties concerned with the exchange rate.

These sources also pointed out that the judiciary's efforts to deter speculation include the arrest of illegal money changers
Moreover, the meeting discussed the issue of Sayrafa platform, especially the requests that are still pending in the banks. And the council confirmed that each file should be addressed separately to make the appropriate decision.

Some sources also indicated that Sayrafa's exchange rate would remain as it is (LBP 38,000), noting that any expected change in this rate will be linked to the policy that may be followed to limit the rise in the exchange rate in the country. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBP

Currency

Collapse

Exchange Rate

USD

BDL

Central Bank

Decision

Mechanism

Crisis

Economy

Finance

LBCI Next
Any exit for the Beirut Port blast file?
Oil exploration: Qatar's move is not enough, Lebanon should be transparent
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22

Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-03

BDL aims to limit LBP in circulation to curb increase in USD rate

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-29

Restrictions by Egypt’s central bank raise fear of Lebanon-like crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Any exit for the Beirut Port blast file?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29

Oil exploration: Qatar's move is not enough, Lebanon should be transparent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29

When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-28

First phase of EDL plan has been launched

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2022-12-28

Austrian skier Kriechmayr excels on Stelvio to beat Kilde

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Bou Habib honors 6 Lebanese expatriates in Washington, USA

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-16

Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app