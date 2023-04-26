News
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-26 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
Art in Lebanon, and specifically cinema, can revive the economy by solving, for example, the problem of financing the film industry, which has been exacerbated by successive crises over the past years.
Lebanon, which is rich in culture and art, is witnessing, even in its worst economic conditions, the birth of projects that are waiting for only a small support to see the light.
Thirty feature films produced or directed by Lebanese, filmed in part or entirely, competed for the support of a fund launched by the Foundation Liban Cinema, funded by the European Union.
Nine films were chosen for their artistic value to benefit from this initiative. Among them is a film about the memories of Gibran Khalil Gibran with his voice and image, another about Tripoli, witness to successive revolutions in history, and a third about different generations in the streets of Beirut united by the desire to change the country.
It is true that the challenges facing the Lebanese cinema are many, but hope remains in providing the institutions supporting this sector with all means that help it to continue and thrive.
Variety
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Art
Cinema
Film
Industry
Culture
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
